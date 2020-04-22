Picking the Top 10 in the NFL Draft with Neil Reynolds & Jeff Reinebold

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is widely-expected to be a top 10 pick

With just one day to go until the 2020 NFL Draft, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their top 10 picks.

Will the Miami Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa? Will the Detroit Lions trade back from No 3? Which offensive tackle will be first off the board? Who will snap up Isaiah Simmons?

Here's how the guys see things panning out...

No 1 - Cincinnati Bengals

0:58 Joe Burrow's father Jimmy reveals how he has always hated losing ahead Joe Burrow's father Jimmy reveals how he has always hated losing ahead

Neil: Joe Burrow - QB

No trade for me, I'm saying that they would resist the temptation even if teams offer it to them. They take Joe Burrow, they have to take him.

Jeff: Joe Burrow - QB

There's going to be a glitch, but after the glitch, I would stride to the mic and say 'with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals take Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU'.

No 2 - Washington Redskins

0:44 San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa expects Young to succeed him as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa expects Young to succeed him as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year

Neil: Chase Young - EDGE

Jeff: Chase Young - EDGE

It's the best player in the draft and you've got Montez Sweat on the other side of it. (Ryan) Kerrigan is going to be out of there at the end of this year I guess, it's his contract year, so this is the perfect pick now. You've got Young and Sweat off the edges and you're getting after the quarterbacks in that Eastern division, they've got good quarterbacks.

No 3 - Detroit Lions

1:08 Sky Sports' Richard Graves says many teams expect top defensive NFL draft prospect Jeff Okudah to slot straight in as a 'number one' cornerback option Sky Sports' Richard Graves says many teams expect top defensive NFL draft prospect Jeff Okudah to slot straight in as a 'number one' cornerback option

Neil: Trade to Miami - Tua Tagovailoa - QB

I'm going to say that Miami do trade up. I think they've given up so many players to get to this point to find their quarterback, then is it Tua or is it Justin Herbert? Let me take you back to 2006 when Miami had a quarterback with an injury concern in Drew Brees, ready to sign on the dotted line. Miami got nervous about Drew Brees' shoulder, they signed Daunte Culpepper instead. Fortune favours the brave. This time Miami trade up and take Tua, they take their guy.

Jeff: Jeffrey Okudah - QB

I think right now (Bob) Quinn and (Matt) Patricia have a callus on their ear from having a phone on their ear over the last two weeks. They are desperate to trade out of this pick because they need multiple picks. I say nobody wants to move up to three, I think Miami is the one logical one to go to No 3 but I think that they'll stand pat. I don't think they'll get a trade done and they'll take Okudah, the corner from Ohio State, because they lost Darius Slay and they have to replace that guy.

No 4 - New York Giants

Wirfs ran an impressive 4.85 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine

Neil: Tristan Wirfs - OT

Jeff: Tristan Wirfs - OT

I thought there would be a little bit of sentiment for (Isaiah) Simmons because he is such a dynamic defensive player and they need help on defense but I think you've got to look at their football team. They've invested so much in their quarterback and running back, this is a perfect place to take this kid. He is a scary human being. He runs like a linebacker and was a heavyweight champion wrestler as a high school kid. Everything about the guy. He's from Iowa, Iowa always turn out offensive linemen. To me, Tristan Wirfs would be a great pick by Gettleman and Gettleman loves those hog mollies. He loves those big guys.

No 5 - Miami Dolphins

1:39 NFL analyst Brian Baldinger believes that the injuries suffered by Tua Tagovailoa could see his stock fall NFL analyst Brian Baldinger believes that the injuries suffered by Tua Tagovailoa could see his stock fall

Neil: Trade to Detroit - Jeffrey Okudah - CB

I was tempted to have Detroit trade down another couple of picks and Carolina, even though they've got Teddy Bridgewater, to come up and take Justin Herbert. But I didn't have the bottle to pull that one off. I've gone Okudah for Detroit at No 5.

Jeff: Tua Tagovailoa - QB

You look at the tape and see the things Tua can do, and then you look at Herbert's tape and you see the things that he didn't do. I didn't see him pull the trigger. Some of that might be coaching, but I'm just looking at the tape. Yes he's big, yes he's strong, yes he's got a big arm, but the ball doesn't come out of his hand as fast as it comes out of Tua's hand. He's not as accurate as Tua is, he's got a bigger arm than Tua. He doesn't have the injury history Tua's got, but Tua is a rare talent from an accuracy and decision-making process. And on top of it, you can't find somebody to say something bad about him as a person. Nobody.

No 6 - Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert threw for 10,541 yards, 95 touchdowns and 22 interceptions across four years at Oregon

Neil: Justin Herbert - QB

They can sing all they like about how much Tyrod Taylor is their guy moving forward. I'm not buying it, I'm not buying that's the case with the Chargers. They might be tempted to trade up into the top five to get Tua, but I think at No 6 they do take Justin Herbert. I'm saying they get their quarterback of the future.

Jeff: Isaiah Simmons - LB/DB

If you're Tom Telesco (general manager) and you're coach (Anthony) Lynn, I think you're looking at this as 'hey, our jobs are on the line here, we need a player, a guy to come in and make an impact' and right now the biggest impact player on the board in my opinion is Isaiah Simmons. And I think Gus Bradley would be running laps around the house, laughing in joy because he's got a habit of really taking advantage of guys' skills.

No 7 - Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown is ranked as the fifth best prospect at the draft by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah

Neil: Derrick Brown - DT

I've gone Derrick Brown at defensive tackle to the Carolina Panthers. I think they need a centre piece of their defense, somebody they can build around for the next 10 years. If they can find their version of Aaron Donald then I think that's huge for them. I think Derrick Brown can be that.

Jeff: Derrick Brown - DT

They need a kingpin on defense, they need a guy to build their defense around. I like Derrick Brown, I think that's the direction they'll go. Here's a 300lb guy that plays with a motor. The college player he reminds me of was Ndamukong Suh when he played college football. Big, strong, demands a double team every down. If you don't double team he'll swat guys off him.

No 8 - Arizona Cardinals

Simmons is regarded as the most versatile defensive chess piece in the draft

Neil: Isaiah Simmons - LB/DB

I talked about the defense, they were dead last in the NFL last year. I've given Arizona Isaiah Simmons.

Jeff: Jedrick Wills - OT

I went Jedrick Wills for Arizona. Everybody talks about Arizona's defense being efficient. Arizona was in the mid-20s in the NFL for passing the football last year, so not only have they got to get better on defense but they better get better protecting their franchise quarterback and giving their offense a chance.

No 9 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas is one of the more polarising offensive tackles at the draft

Neil: Andrew Thomas - OT

I think Jacksonville might go CJ Henderson at cornerback. Don't forget they lost Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, so they need to start over at corner. But again I think this is a team that its quarterback is running for his life, so I've got Jacksonville going Andrew Thomas.

Jeff: Andrew Thomas - OT

It's going to be a run on tackles not because if Wills goes to Arizona, I think you'll see either Thomas or Becton go to Jacksonville. Andrew Thomas is a cleaner prospect.

No 10 - Cleveland Browns

It was reported this week that Mekhi Becton had a drug test flagged at the NFL Combine

Neil: Jedrick Wills - OT

Jeff: Mekhi Becton - OT

Becton is a freaky athlete, but there's something about him when I watch him play that just makes me say 'I don't know'. A guy goes to Louisville with that physical skill - why? I'd have to really research that.

Neil & Jeff's Top 10 picks Pick Neil Jeff 1 - CIN QB - Joe Burrow QB - Joe Burrow 2 - WAS DE - Chase Young DE - Chase Young 3 - DET Trade to MIA: QB - Tua Tagovailoa CB - Jeff Okudah 4 - NYG CB - Tristan Wirfs CB - Tristan Wirfs 5 - MIA Trade to DET: CB - Jeff Okudah QB - Tua Tagovailoa 6 - LAC QB - Justin Herbert LB/DB - Isaiah Simmons 7 - CAR DT - Derrick Brown DT - Derrick Brown 8 - ARI LB/DB - Isaiah Simmons OT - Jedrick Wills 9 - JAC OT - Andrew Thomas OT - Andrew Thomas 10 - CLE OT - Jedrick Wills OT - Mekhi Becton

