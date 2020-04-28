New Orleans Saints sign quarterback Jameis Winston on one-year contract

Jameis Winston made way for Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints have agreed terms to sign quarterback Jameis Winston.

The free agent, who had knee surgery in February, joins the reigning NFC South champions on a one-year deal.

Winston left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the arrival of six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

He leaves left the Bucs five years after being selected first in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old is expected to contest the back-up spot, to veteran QB Drew Brees, with Taysom Hill who was re-signed by the Saints last weekend.

Teddy Bridgewater, who filled in for an injured Brees last year, has already moved on to become first choice at Carolina Panthers.

Winston, who made 72 appearances for the Bucs, holds an NFL record. He is the only player in the league's history to pass for 450 yards in consecutive contests.

Winston's 5,109 passing yards at the Bucs is the eighth-highest total in NFL record books.