Don Shula: NFL coaching legend dies aged 90

Don Shula won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins

Legendary NFL coach Don Shula has died aged 90.

Shula led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history in 1972 and won the most games of any NFL coach.

He surpassed George Halas' league-record 324 victories in 1993 and retired two years later with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula became the only coach to guide an NFL team through a perfect season when the 1972 Dolphins went 17-0. They won the Super Bowl again the following season, finishing 15-2.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Shula appeared in six Super Bowls and reached the playoffs in four decades, coaching three Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

During his 26 seasons in Miami, Shula became an institution and looked the part, with a jutting jaw and glare that intimidated 150-pound sports writers and 300lb linemen alike. His name adorns an expressway, an athletic club and a steakhouse chain.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell paid tribute to a man he described as a "remarkable teacher and mentor."

Rest in peace to the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4mZ8cjUBl2 — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2020

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game. He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives," said Goodell.

"The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life.

"As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity.

"His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell paid tribute to Don Shula

Shula became the youngest head coach in NFL history when the Baltimore Colts hired him in 1963 aged 33. The Colts finished 12-2 the following season and were widely seen as the league's dominant team.

But they lost 27-0 to Cleveland in the title game, and for the next few years, they continued to come up short.

The humiliation was greatest in the 1968 Super Bowl. The Colts steamrolled through the NFL, finishing 13-1 and outscoring opponents by a nearly 3-1 margin. After crushing the Browns 34-0 in the title game, they were overwhelming favourites to defeat the Jets of the upstart American Football League, who had lost the first two Super Bowls.

President Obama hosted the undefeated 1972 Super Bowl champions in 2013 - they didn't get the chance to be honoured at the White House back then

But the Colts lost 16-7, blowing numerous scoring opportunities and allowing Jets quarterback Joe Namath to control the game. The result is still regarded by many as the biggest upset in pro football history, and it contributed to Shula's departure from Baltimore after the 1969 season.

In 1970, following the NFL-AFL merger, Shula joined the Dolphins, a fourth-year AFL expansion team that had gone 3-10-1 the previous year.

Miami improved to 10-4 in his first season and made the playoffs for the first time, and the 1971 Dolphins reached the Super Bowl before losing to Dallas.

The following season, when Miami took a 16-0 record into the Super Bowl against Washington, Shula considered his legacy on the line. They won 14-7 and retained their title the following season.