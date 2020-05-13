Houston Texans star JJ Watt offers to fly UK fan over to watch NFL game

JJ Watt played just eight games last season due to injury

JJ Watt further enhanced his reputation as one of the nicest guys in football as he offered to bring a UK fan over to the United States to watch a Houston Texans game.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection had been impressed by the Lego design of the Texans' NRG Stadium, inviting its builder Archie to experience the 71,995-seater in real life once fans are allowed to return to stands.

Back in January Watt welcomed brothers Jeffrey and Luke McCarthy to play catch with him on the field prior to the Texans' playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. This came after he had been moved by a video of Luke opening tickets to Watt's charity classic in June on Christmas Day.

That is incredible!



Whenever we can have fans in the stands again, I want to fly Archie over here to experience a game in the real-life version of the stadium he built.



Please send me a DM so we can sort it out and until then, send my best to Archie from across the pond! https://t.co/ZTKw7ypFtA — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 12, 2020

Acts of generosity have become common across Watt's NFL career, the defensive end having raised over $37m in aid of Hurricane Harvey relief with his Houston Flood Relief Fund back in 2017.

Donations went towards repairing and rebuilding homes, recovering and rebuilding childcare centres and after school programmes, distributing meals to those impacted by the hurricane, providing health services and distributing prescriptions to low-income and uninsured patients.

The JJ Watt Foundation has meanwhile supplied funding of over $5m to school athletic programmes across at least 38 states with the mission of introducing children to accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic and perseverance.

1:24 The NFL has released its schedule 2020, with the season currently set to start at its originally scheduled time despite the coronavirus pandemic The NFL has released its schedule 2020, with the season currently set to start at its originally scheduled time despite the coronavirus pandemic

Watt and wife Kealia Ohai, a Chicago Red Stars soccer professional, also recently donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank in order to support relief efforts amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2013 Watt 'proposed' to a six-year-old girl upset over not being old enough to marry the 2011 first-round pick, and later met with three young children who had lost their parents in a car crash.

He also met with cancer patient Will Martinez as part of ESPN's "My Wish" series, surprising the nine-year-old at his home in 2016 before sitting down for a barbeque. The list of admirable deeds goes on, and will continue to do so.

Besides being an outstanding talent on the field, Watt is the perfect ambassador off of it.