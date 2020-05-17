Dexter Manley: Washington Redskins great hospitalised with coronavirus

Dexter Manley won two Super Bowls with the Redskins

Former Washington Redskins star Dexter Manley has been hospitalised with coronavirus.

The 61-year-old tested positive on May 2 and was hospitalised on Friday after suffering breathing difficulties and struggling with his balance.

His daughter Dalis noticed he had trouble speaking during a phone call last week and says he is feeling "very weak" after two weeks with a persistent fever.

"He hasn't gotten worse, but they're worried about his breathing," Manley's son Dexter Manley II told the Washington Post.

Manley is a franchise legend and the Redskins' all-time leader with 91 sacks, one ahead of current Washington player Ryan Kerrigan. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 1981 and was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Redskins.

During a four-season run from 1983-86, Manley recorded 58 sacks, including a career-high and franchise-record 18.5 in 1986, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Manley played nine seasons with the Redskins before finishing his career with the then-Phoenix Cardinals (1990) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1991). He had 97.5 career sacks and two interceptions in 143 games (120 starts).

Manley dealt with alcohol and drug issues during and after his standout career and underwent a 10-hour operation in 2006 to remove a cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.