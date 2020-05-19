Giants CB DeAndre Baker pleads not guilty to armed robbery and assault charges

DeAndre Baker

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges against him stemming from last week's alleged armed robbery in Miramar, Florida.

Bradford Cohen, Baker's attorney, filed the written pleas to Broward County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, a day after Baker was released from jail on $200,000 bond.

Baker, 22, requested a trial by jury, although NJ.com reports no court dates have been set.

Miramar police issued arrest warrants for Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Baker is accused of drawing a semi-automatic firearm at a small gathering at a house in Miramar last week and, in coordination with Dunbar, robbing multiple victims of more than $11,000 (£9,000) in cash, an $18,000 (£15,000) Rolex watch, a $25,000 (£20,000) Hublot watch, a $17,500 (£14,500) Audemars Piguet watch and other valuables.

Quinton Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks in March

Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, told ESPN that his client plans to plead not guilty to the four armed robbery charges he faces.

Dunbar, 27, was also released Sunday morning, on $100,000 bond.

Both men turned themselves in on Saturday. The attorneys for both men have said their clients are innocent, citing affadavits signed by the same witnesses who originally told police of the incident.

According to ESPN, the alleged robbery happened during an "illegal dice gambling game" at a house in Miramar with 15-20 people present, and that a commotion ensued after parties were accused of using "loaded dice."

Baker was drafted by the Giants in the first round (30th overall) out of Georgia in 2019. He had 61 tackles, two tackles for loss and eight pass defenses in 16 games (15 starts) as a rookie.

Dunbar was acquired by the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

He entered the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has 150 tackles and nine interceptions in 58 career games (25 starts). Last season, he recorded a career-high four interceptions in 11 games.