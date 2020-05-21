Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen drawing trade interest

Josh Rosen appears to be third on the QB depth chart in Miami

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from teams who expect the former first-round pick to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported.

Tagovailoa could be limited as a rookie to fully recover from recent injuries, including hip and ankle surgery in 2019

But the Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick in place as the incumbent starter and they also have Jake Rudock, who spent 2019 on the practice squad, on the roster.

0:37 Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks is most excited to see Tua Tagovailoa from the 2020 NFL Draft and compares him to Saints quarterback Drew Brees Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks is most excited to see Tua Tagovailoa from the 2020 NFL Draft and compares him to Saints quarterback Drew Brees

NFL Network reported the Dolphins are in "no hurry" to move Rosen.

Drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Rosen was 3-10 as a starter as a rookie.

Arizona landed the No. 1 pick in 2019, changed coaches and drafted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

Josh Rosen's NFL career has not gone to plan since he was taken with the No 10 pick the 2018 NFL Draft

That made Rosen surplus to requirements and he was traded to Miami for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Rosen, 23, was unable to unseat the veteran Fitzpatrick for the starting role. He went 0-3 as a starter last season.