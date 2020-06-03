Tim Jernigan's Houston Texans move falls through

Tim Jernigan is no longer heading to Houston Texans

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle is back on the free-agent market after announcing he will no longer be joining the Houston Texans.

The 27-year-old defensive tackle agreed to a deal with the Texans on April 1 but never signed a contract.

Jernigan had reportedly agreed a one-year contract worth up to $3.75m, including a guaranteed $1.25m.

Posting on social media, he wrote: "Guess I'm not going to Houston..but the show not over."

The Houston Chronicle cited an anonymous source saying Jernigan is healthy and was cleared by noted back surgeon Robert Watkins, but the newspaper reports the player never took a physical with the Texans.

Selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2014 draft, Jernigan started 26 of his 43 games with Baltimore before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2017.

The Eagles gave him a four-year, $48m deal in November 2017, however Jernigan underwent surgery in 2018 to fix a herniated back disk and was hampered by a foot injury in 2019.

He has appeared in only 13 games over the past two seasons combined and has recorded 132 tackles and one interception in 71 career games from 53 starts with the Ravens and the Eagles.

Philadelphia replaced Jernigan in March by awarding free agent Javon Hargrave a three-year, $39m contract.