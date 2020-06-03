Colin Kaepernick owed 'a tremendous amount' for his sacrifice, says Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season

Colin Kaepernick is owed a "tremendous amount" for taking a stand against police brutality and racial oppression back in 2016, says Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick's decision to kneel in protest during the American national anthem four years ago - and his inability to get back into the NFL since the 2016 season - has been a subject for reflection in the league in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black American, died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, reigniting the issue of police brutality against African Americans - sparking protests in the US and across the world.

"I think that there was a moment in time that a young man captured. He took a stand on something, figuratively took a knee, but he stood up for something he believed in and what an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take," Carroll said while speaking on The Ringer's "Flying Coach" podcast.

A protester wears a Kaepernick jersey outside city hall in Louisville, Kentucky in May 2020

"But what happened from the process is it elevated awareness from people that just took everything away from what the statement was all about, and it just got tugged and pulled and ripped apart.

"And the whole mission of what the statement was, it's still the statement that we're making right today.

"We're not protecting our people. We're not looking after one another. We're not making the right choices. We're not following the right process to bring people to justice when actions are taken. So I think it was a big sacrifice in the sense that a young man makes, but those are the courageous moments that some guys take.

"And we owe a tremendous amount to him for sure."

