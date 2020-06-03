George Floyd: Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott makes $1m donation to address 'systemic racism'

Dak Prescott has written a powerful post on Instagram in the wake of George Floyd's death

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has pledged to donate $1m (£793,850) for police training and addressing "systemic racism" in the U.S.A, following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died last week in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 note in a shop.

In a powerful Instagram post, 26-year-old Prescott wrote: "We will clean our streets and our communities not only of the looting and violence, but most importantly the racism, racial-profiling and hate.

"I plan to take action and pledge $1,000,000 to improve our police training and address our systemic racism through education and advocacy in our country."

On the nationwide protests over the last week, he added: "I have the utmost respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving your communities.

"When you chose to wear the badge of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations.

"How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your own ranks don't abide by it?

"You need to hold your own accountable! Each of you are as guilty as the men who stood beside Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide. TAKE ACTION!"

"As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!"

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has called for urgent action following Floyd's death

Prescott's NFL side the Cowboys have yet to comment formally on the death of Floyd in Minneapolis.

Several high-profile NFL current and former players and coaches have made donations and have spoken out about Floyd's death and the subsequent protests in the United States.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has pledged $1m for social justice reform.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on May 30 calling for a "urgent need for action" and stressed the League was committed to addressing "systemic issues".

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and No 1 overall pick Joe Burrow are among those also who have also advocated a need for societal changes.

