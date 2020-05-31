Jadon Sancho calls for 'justice for George Floyd' during Borussia Dortmund win

Jadon Sancho revealed a message of support for George Floyd

England winger Jadon Sancho revealed a message calling for "justice" for the death of American George Floyd, after scoring for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Sancho put Dortmund 2-0 up in their Bundesliga match against Paderborn, before removing his jersey to reveal an undershirt with a message reading "justice for George Floyd".

Mr Floyd was an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes as he told them "I can't breathe".

Floyd's death has sparked mass protests across the US, with governors in several states calling in National Guard troops in an attempt to maintain order.

Sancho, who came through Manchester City's academy before moving to Germany in 2017, was shown a yellow card for removing his shirt during the tribute.

The 20-year-old is a full England international, who has earned 11 caps since making his debut in 2018.

Sancho's tribute came after another Bundesliga player, Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, went down on one knee after scoring earlier on Sunday in an apparent tribute to Floyd.

Thuram, the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, briefly accepted the congratulations of his teammates during the 4-1 win over Union Berlin, before dropping to his knee for five seconds with his head bowed.