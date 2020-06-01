Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff voice outrage over the death of George Floyd

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Frances Tiafoe are just some of the names who have joined forces and voiced outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died last Monday after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck until he stopped breathing in Minneapolis in the United States.

Serena Williams tweeted Nike's powerful 'Don't Do It' video along with the message: "Don't pretend there's not a problem in America".

Teenage phenomenon Gauff released a powerful TikTok video protesting killings of African-Americans in the United States.

Wearing a black hoodie, the 16-year-old raises her hands as the words "Am I next?" are shown on screen

Frances Tiafoe has started a initiative against racial discrimination

Frances Tiafoe started a initiative called 'Racquet down hands up' to spread awareness against racial discrimination around the planet.

Players, coaches, and officials from past and present including Serena Williams, Heather Watson, Sloane Stephens, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils, Osaka and Gauff and her father all joined hands with Tiafoe to send a strong message and inspire others to not turn their back on racism.

"Enough is enough. 'Our lives begin to end the day we became silent about things that matter' Martin Luther King Jr. Thank you to everyone that joined us in this, it starts with each and every one of us," Tiafoe wrote on Instagram.

