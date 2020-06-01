Lewis Hamilton hits out at F1 for 'silence' over George Floyd death

Lewis Hamilton feels as though he 'stands alone' in a 'white-dominated' sport

Lewis Hamilton has criticised the Formula 1 community for "staying silent" after the death of American George Floyd, with the six-time champion saying he is "one of the only people of colour yet I stand alone".

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd told them "I can't breathe".

His death has sparked mass protests across the United States, with governors in several states calling in National Guard troops in an attempt to maintain order.

Several sports stars have called for action to be taken, including England winger Jadon Sancho, who revealed a message calling for "justice" for Floyd after scoring for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Hamilton, the first and only black F1 world champion, has criticised others in the sport for failing to speak up on the issue.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," the Mercedes driver wrote on Instagram.

"Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport. I'm one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone.

"I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you."

In a second post, Hamilton added: "I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change."

F1 drivers: 'Racism needs to be met with action'

Since Hamilton's post, a number of F1 drivers have posted on social media.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wrote: "To be completely honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven't express myself earlier than today. And I was completely wrong.

"I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I've seen on the internet. Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence. Please be actively participating, engaging and encouraging others to spread awareness. It is our responsibilities to speak out against injustice. Don't remain silent. I stand #BlackLivesMatters."

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, who will cross to McLaren at the end of the season, said Floyd's death was "a disgrace" and called for unity against racism.

"Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action," the Australian wrote on Instagram.

McLaren driver Lando Norris shared a #blacklivesmatter petition on his social media accounts:

Sergio Perez has also been sharing videos of support on his Twitter.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi, who is due to drive for Williams this season, said on Twitter, "This has to stop #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."