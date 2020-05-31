F1: Two Silverstone races set to go ahead with quarantine exemption

Silverstone is set to host two Formula 1 races later this summer

Silverstone is set to stage two Formula 1 races later this summer with the British government expected to provide participants with an exemption from quarantine rules.

Britain will introduce a 14-day self-isolation period for travellers arriving in the country from June 8, and with the F1 season due to start less than a month later there were fears that Silverstone wouldn't be able to host any races.

But the government now appears set to provide an exemption from the measure to F1 teams, meaning the behind-closed-doors events should go ahead.

The races are expected to be the fourth and fifth events on the calendar, in August, with the dates set to be confirmed in the coming days.

An F1 spokesperson said: "We welcome the government's efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing.

"We will maintain a close dialogue with them in the coming weeks as we prepare to start our season in the first week of July."

Teams must submit a detailed plan for their movements and whereabouts which must be approved by the government.

37:40 FIA race director Michael Masi speaks on the Vodcast about F1’s restart plans, why the drivers will be able to continue their ‘gloves-off- racing approach – plus, the Sky F1 team discuss the news that Williams have started their formal sale process FIA race director Michael Masi speaks on the Vodcast about F1’s restart plans, why the drivers will be able to continue their ‘gloves-off- racing approach – plus, the Sky F1 team discuss the news that Williams have started their formal sale process

Austria is set to open the F1 season with two races on July 5 and July 12 after the country's health ministry gave its approval.

F1 is creating a 'biosphere' at races this year, with everyone entering the paddock set to be regularly tested for coronavirus. The sport's 10 teams will be limited to a maximum of 80 people each at the races when the delayed season gets going.

Earlier this year, F1 announced plans to re-launch its delayed season in Austria without crowds, and end it in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas.