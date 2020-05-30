Austria set to open Formula One season with two races in July after government approval

Austria is set to open the Formula One season with two races on July 5 and 12 after government approval was given on Saturday.

The country's health ministry gave the green light for both races, which will be held without spectators amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The races are due to be held in the village of Spielberg, about 200 kilometres southwest of the capital Vienna.

1:54 Speaking on the Sky F1 Vodcast, FIA race director Michael Masi says drivers will be allowed to race despite being 'rusty' when F1 returns Speaking on the Sky F1 Vodcast, FIA race director Michael Masi says drivers will be allowed to race despite being 'rusty' when F1 returns

Earlier this year, F1 announced plans to re-launch its delayed season in Austria without crowds, and end it in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas.

Austria is among countries moving ahead with easing restrictions as new coronavirus infections wane.

Formula One's 10 teams will be limited to a maximum of 80 people each at the races when the delayed season gets going in July, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Thursday.

The Austrian event organizers presented a comprehensive, professional security concept to prevent infections, the country's health ministry said on its website.

"The concept calls for strict hygienic measures as well as regular tests and health checks for the teams and their employees," Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

Formula 1 intends to allow drivers to continue their 'gloves-off' approach to wheel-to-wheel racing - despite their long lay-off - when the sport returns, FIA race director Michael Masi has confirmed to Sky Sports F1.

A delayed first race of the 2020 F1 season is set for July 5 in Austria, meaning drivers will have had more than six months without turning a wheel in anger.

37:40 FIA race director Michael Masi speaks on the Vodcast about F1’s restart plans FIA race director Michael Masi speaks on the Vodcast about F1’s restart plans

Lewis Hamilton admitted earlier this month that they will be "rusty as hell".

But after several pulsating duels last season were helped by F1's lenient officiating - such as Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc at Spielberg and Hamilton vs Leclerc at Monza - Masi said there will be very little change.

"I don't think any of [the drivers] have ever been out of a car or kart or anything else for this long, ever," the Australian said on Friday's Sky F1 Vodcast when asked by Anthony Davidson about the 'gloves-off' approach.

"But in Austria, I think it will be more of a continuation of where we were with the 'let them race' principles towards the end of last year. I can't see anything changing dramatically.

"And at the end of the day, we have 20 of the best drivers in the world. They're in Formula 1 for a reason. While they may not have been in a car of recent times, I don't think that's going to have a great deal of impact in their capabilities."