Dalvin Cook: Minnesota Vikings running back holding out for 'reasonable' extension

Cook was instrumental for the Vikings as they reached the playoffs last season

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly be holding out from training camp until he is given a contract extension.

The 24-year-old is keen to for his new deal to at least match the $13m per season contract of Houston Texans running back David Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter.

Cook is in the final year of his rookie deal and due to earn $1.3m in base salary this year, while quarterback Kirk Cousins was recently handed an extension that will see him earn £30m per season.

The 2017 second-round pick starred in the Vikings' road to the playoffs last year with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. Cook went on to rush for 94 yards and two touchdowns to help Minnesota beat the New Orleans Saints 26-20 after overtime in their Wild Card matchup.

He was cut short of completing his first 16-game season due to a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the final two regular-season games, following on from his 11 games season 2018 and four games in 2017.

Cook's rookie year ended prematurely when he tore his left ACL and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey set the market this offseason as he was rewarded with a new contract that will earn him $16m per year.

Le'Veon Bell famously held out on the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out the entire 2018 season after refusing to sign his franchise tag, while Melvin Gordon sat out the Los Angeles Chargers' first four games in 2019 having threatened to demand a trade if the team didn't offer him a new contract.

Gordon eventually returned in Week Five but moved on to the Denver Broncos this offseason.