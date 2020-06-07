Adrian Peterson will kneel during the national anthem this season to protest racial injustice

Adrian Peterson signed for Washington Redskins in 2018

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said he will kneel during the national anthem this season to protest racial injustice, and he does not plan to be the only player to do so.

Peterson made his feelings known in the aftermath of the comments made by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who said players were "disrespecting the flag" by kneeling during the anthem. Brees later apologised for his comments.

1:08 More than a dozen NFL stars have united to send a passionate video message on racial inequality to the League, who say they know they 'need to do more' More than a dozen NFL stars have united to send a passionate video message on racial inequality to the League, who say they know they 'need to do more'

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested racial injustice in the United States by kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 season. Kaepernick has yet to sign with an NFL team since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017.

"Years ago, seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, now we're all ready to take a knee together going into this season without a doubt," Peterson told the Houston Chronicle.

When asked if he will take a knee, Peterson replied: "Without a doubt, without a doubt."

"We've got to put the effort in as a group collectively," said Peterson

The NFL adopted a policy in 2018 that required players to stand for the national anthem, but allowed them to stay in the locker room during it if they chose.

The league has since pulled the policy back after an agreement with the NFL Players Association.

3:23 Drew Brees has been criticised by New Orleans Saints team-mate Malcolm Jenkins and NBA star LeBron James after saying he will 'never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America' Drew Brees has been criticised by New Orleans Saints team-mate Malcolm Jenkins and NBA star LeBron James after saying he will 'never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America'

Peterson, who played 10 seasons (2007-16) with the Minnesota Vikings, contends more players will be taking a knee this season following national protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

"We've got to put the effort in as a group collectively. Are they going to try to punish us all? If not, playing football is going to help us save lives and change things, then that's what it needs to be," Peterson said.

