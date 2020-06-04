Drew Brees: New Orleans Saints quarterback apologises for 'pain caused' by flag comments

Drew Brees says his comments 'lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy'

Drew Brees has issued an apology for saying he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America".

Protests have continued across America following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Floyd died on May 25 after a white police officer, who has since been charged with his murder, held him down by pressing a knee into his neck.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a kneeling protest during the American national anthem four years ago, taking a stand against police brutality and racial oppression in the USA.

Asked in an interview with Yahoo whether he thought there may be a rise in players kneeling during the anthem in a show of solidarity, Brees said: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

Those comments have been criticised by several high-profile sports stars, including team-mate Michael Thomas and NBA star LeBron James.

James said kneeling during the anthem "has absolutely nothing to do with the disrespect of [America] and our soldiers", while Thomas - who did not specifically name Brees - posted: "He don't know no better" followed by "we don't care if you don't agree and whoever else how about that".

Responding in a statement on Instagram, Brees said: "I would like to apologise to my friends, team-mates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.

"In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centred around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.

"They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy.

"This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character."

The statement from Brees on Thursday continued: "I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.

"I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today.

"I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.

"I recognise that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement.

"I will never know what it's like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.

"I have always been an ally, never an enemy.

"I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognise that I should do less talking and more listening and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen.

"For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness."