Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs agree 10-year contract extension with quarterback

Patrick Mahomes was selected 10th overall at the 2017 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed a record 10-year contract extension that ties him down at Arrowhead through the 2031 season.

The deal is set to be the richest in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter, as the Chiefs reward Mahomes after he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Mahomes inspired the Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers as MVP at February's Super Bowl LIV in Miami, following on from his league MVP award in 2018.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes, who was drafted at No 10 overall in 2017, had two years left on his contract having seen the Chiefs, unsurprisingly, opt to exercise his fifth-year option.

The 24-year-old is the youngest player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and league MVP, the latter coming after he threw for 5,097 passing yards and a league high 50 touchdowns in 2018.

In 2019 he threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns, before throwing for 10 touchdowns in the post-season to take the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory.

8:40 Highlights of the Chiefs win at Super Bowl LIV Highlights of the Chiefs win at Super Bowl LIV

His stunning playoff run included five touchdowns to help the Chiefs overturn a 24-point deficit against the Houston Texans in their Divisional Round matchup.

He has registered 9,412 passing yards for 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 31 regular season games so far for the Chiefs, having sat behind Alex Smith for the majority of his rookie year. Mahomes also had 1,474 passing yards for 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in five career playoff games.

Mahomes' new deal could challenge Mike Trout's 12-year $425.5m deal with the Los Angeles Angels - the biggest contract in sports history.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is currently the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL after signing a four-year, $140m deal in April 2019, which includes $107m in guaranteed money.



Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android