Jadeveon Clowney says he is 'still open' as his search for a new team continues

Clowney had a career-best 59 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for the Houston Texans in 2017

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has told ESPN he's "still open" and hasn't yet determined where he will sign.

Clowney did say he intends to be signed before the start of the 2020 regular season, provided everything remains on target to begin as scheduled in September.

His offseason has been inching ahead with reported offers from the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns, along with interest from other teams.

The Browns reportedly offered the three-time Pro Bowl selection a deal worth $15m for 2020 and also floated a separate, multi-year deal, however Clowney turned them down.

It meanwhile remains unclear as to whether the Seahawks plan to bring back Clowney, who recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception returned for a touchdown in 13 games to help Seattle reach the playoffs.

The 27-year-old, who has 32 sacks in 75 career games, was traded to the Seahawks by the Houston Texans in August 2019 in exchange for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 first-round pick.

Clowney has a noteworthy injury history that includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season.

