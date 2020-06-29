Colin Kaepernick to be subject of new six-part Netflix series

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most iconic figures in sport right now

Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay have teamed up for a Netflix series exploring the American football star's teenage years.

Kaepernick was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when he received worldwide attention in 2016 for kneeling during the US national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

His actions sparked an intense debate, with US President Donald Trump calling for the NFL to fire any player who did not stand for the anthem.

Kaepernick kneeling during the US anthem in 2016

Kaepernick left the team in 2017 and has not played in the NFL since. Colin In Black & White will focus on the athlete's high school years, "lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today," Netflix said.

The six-part scripted series will feature Kaepernick as narrator and executive producer.

Kaepernick, who reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 over claims it conspired to keep him out of the league following his protest, said: "Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a white lens. We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that black people face.

"We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honour to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."

1:38 Former 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens called on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to personally apologise to Kaepernick Former 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens called on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to personally apologise to Kaepernick

Oscar-nominated filmmaker DuVernay said: "With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally.

"Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."