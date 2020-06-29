Cam Newton signs one-year New England Patriots contract

Cam Newton will join the New England Patriots

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton has agreed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots.

The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player will join the six-time Super Bowl champions in a deal worth up to $7.5m, according to the NFL Network, citing an informed source.

Newton, 31, led the Carolina Panthers to a place in Super Bowl 50 five years ago and will challenge 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting role vacated by three-time MVP Tom Brady, who left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

"I'm as excited as I don't know what right now!!" Newton posted on Instagram. "All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you're ready!! Let'sgoPats."

Newton, a former No 1 overall draft pick in 2011, had spent his entire nine-year professional career with the Carolina Panthers until he was released by the franchise in March after they signed Teddy Bridgewater.

He has struggled with injuries in recent years and was limited to two matches last season, before being placed on injured reserve with a Lisfranc fracture.

Newton remains the NFL's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Players react to Newton joining Patriots

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

@CameronNewton U been workin! U deserve tht! SWEAAAAAH!!! 😭😭😭 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

Couldn’t be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020

