Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys quarterback signs franchise tag contract

Dak Prescott has signed his franchise tag deal with the Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Dak Prescott has signed his $31.4m contract - the richest one-year deal in the Dallas Cowboys' history.

Prescott and the franchise have been unable to agree terms on a long-term contract after he played out last season, the final year of his four-year rookie contract, for just $2m.

The Cowboys offered Prescott the franchise tag tender and on Monday the 26-year-old signed the deal that means he will be at training camp with the team - if and when it starts.

Both parties remain keen to agree a new long-term deal, and with just over three weeks before the July 15 deadline, there remains time to tie down the star quarterback.

By signing the offer under the franchise tag, Prescott is obligated to report for all team activities or risk being fined. He didn't participate in the club's virtual offseason program while unsigned.

There has never been a question of whether Prescott is the franchise quarterback in Dallas. Owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly made that clear as the sides have spent more than a year trying to agree on a long-term contract.

Prescott has until July 15 to agree a long-term contract

The franchise tag, worked out on average from the salaries of the top five starting players of the same position, can only be used on one player per year, and only twice on the same player but with huge percentage increases year-on-year.

It means Prescott is in prime position to maximise his value in the same way Kirk Cousins did with the Washington Redskins and then in Free Agency.

The two-time Pro Bowler started his rookie season third on the depth chart after getting drafted in the fourth round out of Mississippi State. He moved up a spot when Kellen Moore was injured in training camp, and took over as the starter after Romo injured his back in a preseason game. Romo never got his job back.

Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while leading the Cowboys to the NFC's top seed in the playoffs and won his first postseason game two years later.

Prescott, the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has started every game of his career after replacing the injured Tony Romo during the 2016 preseason. He led a franchise-record 11-game winning streak during the regular season before Dallas lost to Green Bay in the divisional round.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has the highest per-year average in Dallas history at $21m. The two-time Pro Bowler signed a $105m, five-year deal last year.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in Prescott's second year when fellow rookie sensation Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games. With his running back in the fold for a full season in 2018, Prescott led Dallas to another NFC East title and a wild-card win over Seattle before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Despite missing the playoffs again last season, Prescott had career bests with 4,902 yards passing and 30 touchdowns and will play under a new coach in 2020 after Mike McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett during the off-season.