NFL Players Association medical director says players should avoid private group workouts

The NFLPA medical director released a statement on Saturday

NFL players should avoid engaging in group workouts as COVID-19 cases are rising again in the United States, the medical director of the sport's players association has said.

Major League Soccer, National Football League, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball have all confirmed positive tests in a single 24-hour period on Friday.

"To all players," NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer said in the statement.

"Please be advised, it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practising together in private workouts.

"Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer:

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season.

"It is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed more than 121,000 lives in the United States, and there has been a surge in new cases in several states this week.

Individuals at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training facility have tested positive for coronavirus, and the franchise have closed swiftly affected areas of the building.

"We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center," the team said in a statement.

"We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed."

"The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols, which include a 14-day quarantine period," the Buccaneers' statement concluded.