Jamal Adams: New York Jets safety asks team for trade amid contract dispute

Jamal Adams is frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations with the New York Jets

Jamal Adams has requested a trade from the New York Jets amid a contract dispute, a source has told the Associated Press.

The 24-year-old and the Jets have held negotiations over a new deal but remain divided over the timing of an improved contract, with Adams seeking the extension now, while the team prefers to wait until next year, at the earliest.

Timing is on the Jets' side, having already exercised Adams' fifth-year option, putting him under team control for the next two seasons before his contract runs out.

ESPN and the New York Daily News first reported Adams seeking a trade, while the two-time All Pro safety Adams appeared to indicate on Thursday he might be looking to play elsewhere.

In a response to a comment on Instagram, he said: "Maybe it's time to move on!"

The Jets have previously said they would like to retain Adams, who has accused the team of being "a lot of talk no action", on their side for his entire career.

ESPN, however, have reported that Adams, who skipped the Jets' voluntary of-season programme, has seven teams he would welcome being traded to: Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

The Jets reportedly entertained trade offers for Adams last year, with the Dallas Cowboys heavily linked.

