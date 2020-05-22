New York Jets and Jamal Adams in stand-off over contract extension

Jamal Adams' current deal will see him earn $3.5m in 2020, rising to $9.9m in his fifth year

Talks over a new deal for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams have come to a standstill, with reports the two sides have even discussed the possibility of a trade.

Adams and the Jets have reportedly had several discussions since last month's Draft, but remain divided over the timing and urgency of an improved contract.

The 24-year-old, a two-time Pro Bowl selection since being taken by New York with the sixth overall pick in 2017, is entering his fourth season and is due to make $3.5m in 2020.

Adams poses at this year's Pro Bowl, his second successive appearance

The Jets want to wait to do a long-term extension while Adams wants one done before the season.

Timing is on the Jets' side, having already exercised Adams' fifth-year option, putting him under team control for the next two seasons before his contract runs out.

If he plays on his fifth-year option, Adams would make $9.9m in 2021.

According to ESPN, the two sides even talked about the possibility of a trade, something Adams is reportedly open to but that the Jets want no part of.

Adams has recorded 12 sacks and 266 tackles in his three seasons in the NFL

There are also reports more than half the teams in the NFL have reached out to the Jets with interest in a possible trade for Adams.

The Jets reportedly entertained trade offers for Adams last year, with the Dallas Cowboys heavily linked.

Adam is skipping the Jets' virtual off-season and posted an update of him working out privately on Instagram, with the caption: "Winning has a price".

Adams recorded 75 tackles and returned his lone interception for a touchdown in 14 games last season. He has 266 tackles, 12 sacks and two picks in 46 career games with the Jets.