Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement to NFL

Josh Gordon entered the NFL in 2012 as a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement to the NFL, according to reports.

Currently serving his sixth suspension since the 2013 season, the 29-year-old free agent played in six games with the New England Patriots and five with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

The NFL suspended Gordon indefinitely on December 16 for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

A second-round pick by Cleveland in 2012, Gordon has 247 career receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in 63 games with the Browns (2012-14, 2017-18), Patriots (2018-19) and Seahawks.

He earned All-Pro first-team honours and made the Pro Bowl in 2013 with a league-leading 1,646 yards on 87 catches in 14 games.

Gordon subsequently was suspended in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, and he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.