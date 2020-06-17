Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn hints Colin Kaepernick is on 'workout list'

Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the US anthem in 2016

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has indicated Colin Kaepernick is on the team's 'workout' list heading into camp.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, when he was the first to take a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial oppression.

Having received little support from the NFL at the time of his protest, Kaepernick has now moved back into focus following the unlawful killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently said he would "encourage" teams to help the 32-year-old resume his career in the league.

While satisfied with his current quarterback options, Lynn admits Kaepernick does fit his team's approach.

"It would be crazy to not have him on your workout list," Lynn said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry .

"I haven't spoken with Colin, not sure where he's at as far in his career, what he wants to do, but Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running.

"I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll revealed last week that an unnamed NFL team had rang him to inquire about Kaepernick, who had met with the Seahawks over a potential deal in 2018.

