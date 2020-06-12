NFL pledges $250m to help in fight against racism and social injustice

The NFL has pledged to donate $250m to social justice causes over the next 10 years.

This comes after the league last week committed to do more to promote equality and admitted it was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality.

The announcement was made in a statement Thursday: "The NFL is growing our social justice efforts through a 10-year total $250m fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement.

"In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity."

In November 2017, the league vowed to contribute nearly $100m to causes aiding African-American communities.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a video released by players calling on the league to issue a revised statement on the issue of systemic racism and police brutality.

Goodell admitted that the league condemns "racism and the systematic oppression of black people" and was "wrong for not listening to NFL players".

The pledge comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.