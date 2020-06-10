Colin Kaepernick signing would show NFL is serious about fighting racism, says Carlos Hyde

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season

Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde believes that an NFL team signing Colin Kaepernick would show that the league is serious about improving issues of racial inequality.

Hyde and Kaepernick played together on the 49ers in 2016 when the quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

When asked what the NFL can do to build upon its promises to fight against racism, Hyde called for teams to consider bringing his former team-mate back to the league.

"I think the NFL can start by signing [Kaepernick] back," Hyde told USA Today. "I think if they sign Kap back, that'll show that they're really trying to move in a different direction.

"Because Kap was making a statement four years ago about what's going on in today's world and the NFL didn't bother to listen to him then, so I think they should start by doing that."

Hyde and Kaepernick played together on the 49ers in 2016

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a video released by players calling on the league to issue a revised statement on the issue of systemic racism and police brutality.

Goodell admitted that the league condemns "racism and the systematic oppression of black people" and was "wrong for not listening to NFL players".

Hyde added: "Things definitely need to change, so I agree 100 per cent what they were saying."