Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray plans to kneel for US national anthem this season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year honours last season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray plans to show support for the recent protests against police brutality and systemic racism by kneeling for the US national anthem this season.

Murray's stance follows athletes from across the globe opening up and speaking out on the issues following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones.

"I'll be kneeling," Murray told the Arizona Cardinals website. "I stand for what's right. That's the bottom line. I call it like I see it. What's been going on is completely wrong. I'll definitely be taking a knee."

1:26 NFL Network's Steve Wyche believes more people are understanding why Colin Kaepernick took a knee NFL Network's Steve Wyche believes more people are understanding why Colin Kaepernick took a knee

The 22-year-old won Offensive Rookie of the Year honours last season after passing for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last season.

However, Murray will not be the first player to take a knee during the US national anthem as a protest against racial inequality and police brutality, with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick doing so back in 2016.

Kaepernick has not played since that season with the NFL recently admitting they had been "wrong for not listening to NFL players" in the past.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android