Las Vegas Raiders to host 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium

The Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

For the last four years, the Pro Bowl has been held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, but will now instead be hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders on January 31.

"We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.

The fountains in front of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas was due to host this year's Draft

"We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years."

Raiders president Marc Badain added in a statement: "Pro Bowl week is a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer and there is no better place than Las Vegas to celebrate and honor the league's biggest stars."

The Raiders, who moved from Oakland this offseason, are scheduled to play the first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium against the New Orleans Saints on September 21.

Las Vegas also will host the 2022 NFL Draft, after plans to host the 2020 draft in April were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

