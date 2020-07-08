Stefon Diggs: Buffalo Bills receiver concerned over NFL return amid coronavirus pandemic

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills this off-season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs admits he has concerns about how the NFL will proceed as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old proclaimed his love for football in a series of tweets on Tuesday before adding that "there's so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I'd be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up".

Diggs' comment came on the heels of Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter writing a letter questioning whether the league truly is prioritising player safety in its return-to-work plan.

Diggs also acknowledged that it would be "weird" to play in front of an empty stadium should that measure be required.

The Bills acquired Diggs and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on March 16 in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, who received first, fifth and sixth-round selections in that draft. The Vikings also received a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

He set a career-high last season with 1,130 receiving yards. He had 63 catches, six of them for touchdowns, while playing in 15 games, as well as adding four receptions for 76 yards and a score in two playoff games.

In 2018, Diggs made a career-high 102 catches for 1,021 yards and scored a personal-best nine touchdowns.

In five NFL seasons, he has 365 receptions for 4,623 yards and 30 TDs.

Ravens, Chiefs announce plans to limit attendance

Attendance at M&T Bank Stadium will be limited to 14,000 people

The Baltimore Ravens informed their fans on Wednesday that they are limiting attendance to fewer than 14,000 people to enable social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. M&T Bank Stadium has a capacity of just over 71,000 fans.

"To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary," Ravens president Dick Cass said. "We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible."

The Ravens also informed season-ticket holders that their seats will not be available this year. The team said season-ticket holders will be offered the same seats in 2021, and money already paid for this season can be used for next year or refunded upon request.

The Kansas City Chiefs won last season's Super Bowl

Also on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they will move forward with a "reduced-capacity plan" for at least the "first few games" of the upcoming season.

The Chiefs did not divulge how many fans they expect to be in attendance at the 76,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium, however they noted that the team will issue refunds for all single-game ticket purchases and refunds or credits for season-ticket holders for the upcoming season.

Team president Mark Donovan said: "While our goal all off-season was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations."

