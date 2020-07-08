Amazon removes products with Washington Redskins logo

Amazon are removing Washington Redskins merchandise from sale while the NFL team contemplates a change of name, according to a CNBC report.

Under mounting pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said last week he would consider changing the name of the team, whose roots date back to the 1930s.

Controversy over the team's name resurfaced in recent weeks, amid widespread racial and social justice protests across the United States after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Last week the Redskins said in a statement: "In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name."

And CNBC reports that an Amazon note to sellers read: "With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team's name and logo from our stores.

"Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation."

Sellers were given 48 hours to review and remove any products flagged by Amazon, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN has tweeted: "In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source."