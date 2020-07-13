NFL franchise Washington to drop 'Redskins' name and are working to develop new one

NFL side Washington have officially dropped their 'Redskins' name and logo, prompted by pressure from the Native American community and team sponsors.

The franchise launched a review of the team name after multiple sponsors wrote to owner Daniel Snyder threatening to remove signing and end financial agreements, including the stadium naming rights deal with FedEx.

And a statement from the franchise on Monday read: "On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team's name. That review has begun in earnest.

"As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

"Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

The franchise began using the Redskins nickname in 1933, when it was based in Boston and previously called the Braves. Team owner George Preston Marshall moved the club to Washington in 1937.

Team owner Snyder stated in the past that he would not change the name under any circumstances but has now softened his stance.

The team did not provide a date for when the ongoing review would be completed.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweeted: "As a kid who grew up in the dmv (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia) it'll always be #HTTR (Hail to the Redskins) but looking forward to the future."