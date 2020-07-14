Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans fail to agree contract extension with running back

Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing last season

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will not receive a long-term extension before Wednesday's deadline for franchise players, according to US reports.

Henry received the Titans' franchise designation in March, before signing the franchise tender in April and is owed $10.27m (£8.2m) for the 2020 season.

The Titans still have until Wednesday afternoon to reach a deal with Henry, but ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported this is unlikely to happen.

The 26-year-old can become a free agent in the offseason, but the Titans can again use the prohibitive franchise designation to prevent Henry from reaching the open market.

Henry could become a free agent in 2021

Not including 446 rushing yards in the playoffs, Henry rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yards last season with 16 touchdowns.

If Henry becomes a free agent, he could find himself in a loaded market for running backs. Among those eligible to become free agents in March 2021 are Alvin Kamara (Saints), Dalvin Cook (Vikings), James Conner (Steelers), Joe Mixon (Bengals), Leonard Fournette (Jaguars) and Kenyan Drake (Cardinals).

The July 15 deadline for franchise players to receive a long-term extension also applies to multiple other players, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

No player who received the franchise tag in 2020 has agreed to a long-term deal.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly working towards an agreement with defensive lineman Chris Jones, who said last week he would hold out if a deal wasn't completed. The Chiefs announced a massive deal, worth a reported $503m, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes days after Jones' comments.

