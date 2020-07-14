NFL News

Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns pass rusher close to five-year, $125m extension

Myles Garrett was reinstated in February after being suspended indefinitely by the NFL in November 2019

Myles Garrett is close to signing a five-year, $125m contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Should this come to fruition, Garrett would become the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL with an annual salary of $25m. Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears, listed as a linebacker, carries an average salary of $23.5m.

Garrett, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $30.4m rookie contract in 2017 and is slated to earn $15.1m in 2021 under the fifth-year option, per Spotrac.
The 24-year-old appeared in 10 games for the Browns in 2019 and recorded 10 sacks and 18 quarterback hits, but his season was marred by a season-ending suspension after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet on November 15.

In a podcast on the NFL Network in May, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team intends to hold on to Garrett.

"You know we view him as a long-term member of the organisation and we love the player, love the person as well," Berry said. "So we certainly hope that he's going to be a Brown for years to come."

