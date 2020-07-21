NFL prepared to cancel pre-season games to expand training camps

The NFL has offered to scrap pre-season games this year following concerns raised by the players' union

The NFL has offered the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) the option of playing no pre-season games ahead of the 2020 campaign, in exchange for expanding the no-hitting "acclimation" period at training camp from seven to 18 days.

According to multiple reports, the NFLPA have been consistent in their desire for no pre-season games and the latest offering from the NFL is being seen as a big step toward a resolution, following numerous health and safety concerns raised by players.

On Monday, the NFL and the players' union reached an agreement for players to be tested daily for coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp.

The NFLPA demanded the testing protocol as part of a push for player safety as a priority with teams reporting to training camp.

Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 19, 2020

Rookies for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs began arriving at camp on Monday.

The agreement comes a day after several high-profile players, including reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter calling for the league to address their health and safety concerns over returning amid the virus outbreak.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL chief medical officer, said more than one negative test is required before players initially enter the building to begin physical exams or any form of team activity, ahead of the league's scheduled start on September 10.

The NFL has sought input from other leagues that have already returned to action, including leagues outside the country. It's not known how many positive tests would result in shutting down the football season.