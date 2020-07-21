New York Giants and New York Jets to play without fans at MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium will be closed to fans in 2020

The New York Giants and New York Jets are set to play without fans at MetLife Stadium in 2020.

The teams, who share the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, issued a joint statement on Monday saying they will comply "until further notice" with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's order restricting public gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates if necessary," the statement read.

The Giants and Jets also said both teams' training camps and practices will be closed to the public.

3:39 NFL Network's Tom Pelissero breaks down the NFL's proposal for the scheduled league re-opening NFL Network's Tom Pelissero breaks down the NFL's proposal for the scheduled league re-opening

"We urge our fans to continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible," the statement said.

"Thank you again for your continued patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."

The Giants are scheduled to open the season at home on Monday night, September 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Jets' first home game is September 20 when they will host the San Francisco 49ers.

It was announced on Monday that the NFL will test players daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp under the league's testing protocols.

The league have also offered the NFLPA the opportunity to scrap preseason entirely ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android