NFL roster sizes cut and pre-season cancelled, players association confirms

The NFL Players Association told players on Tuesday that roster limits will be cut from 90 players to 80 for training camp, and the 2020 preseason will be entirely cancelled.

Both changes were generally expected, although a firm decision on roster sizes had not previously been reported. Multiple reports on Monday night said the NFL had offered to cancel the full preseason, which the union had strongly recommended.

According to NFL Network, the NFL Management Council Executive Committee still must sign off on the trimmed roster size. Some had discussed a scenario where teams could choose to keep 10 players on a standby roster, but the union wants all teams to follow one rule.

On Monday, the NFL and the players' union reached an agreement for players to be tested daily for coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp.

Both sides are also close to an agreement on how players can opt out of the season, with a general agreement in place on voluntary and high-risk opt-outs.

Negotiations continue regarding the training camp schedule, as players push for a longer ramp-up period, with more strength and conditioning and limited practices before eventually starting fully-padded sessions.

Rookies and quarterbacks began reporting to teams on Monday, with only COVID-19 testing and physicals scheduled for the first few days.