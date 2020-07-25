Jamal Adams traded to Seattle Seahawks by New York Jets

Jamal Adams poses at this year's Pro Bowl, his second successive appearance

The New York Jets have traded disgruntled safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, receiving two first-round picks for the All-Pro defensive back.

The Jets will receive safety Bradley McDougald from the Seahawks along with three draft picks: first- and third-round picks in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022. The Jets also sent the Seahawks a fourth-round pick in 2022. The deal is pending physicals.

Adams has been seeking a trade for months amid a contract impasse with the Jets and his departure comes a day after the 24-year-old went public with criticisms against Adam Gase, saying the Jets' head coach isn't the "right leader" for the team.

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organisation to reach the Promised Land," Adams told the New York Daily News of Gase. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building.

"At the end of the day, he doesn't address the team. If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing (badly) and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it."

Adams has recorded 12 sacks and 273 tackles in his three seasons in the NFL

Adams, who is from Texas and spends his off-season near Dallas, told a fan last month that he'd love to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams earned his second Pro Bowl selection in three seasons in 2019 after tallying 75 tackles (10 for loss), 6.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and an interception in 14 games.

Adams was under contract through 2021 after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option. He was slated to make $3.6m (£2.8m) between salary and bonuses in 2020, with a $9.9m (£7.7m) salary in 2021.

The Seahawks reached the NFC Divisional playoff last season but were keen to strengthen their defence after losing out to the Green Bay Packers.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed Adams' arrival on Twitter, writing "Let's get it!!! @Prez," referencing the nickname Adams earned in college and uses as his handle on social media.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android