DeAndre Bake, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Deandre Baker was drafted by the Giants in the first round in 2019

The New York Giants' Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks have been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Baker's attorney, Patrick G. Patel, confirmed the move to NJ Advance Media, stating that Baker is "appealing the decision".

Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault, and Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery in connection with the alleged incident during a party at a home in Miramar, Florida on May 13.

Both pleaded not guilty to all charges in mid-May and were released from jail on bond.

Being on the exempt list is tantamount to paid leave; players continue to get paid as if they're on the active roster but don't count against their team's active roster while being banned from team activities.

Baker was poised to report to Giants training camp starting Tuesday for COVID-19 testing, but will no longer do so after being placed on the exempt list.

A search warrant two weeks ago alleged that Baker and Dunbar were reportedly involved in a cover-up following their arrests stemming from the incident.

According to a New York Daily News report, a warrant obtained as public record from the Broward County Clerk of Courts cites video evidence, social media messages and additional testimony that allegedly show a payoff of $55,000 for the four victims of the alleged robbery, all of whom have since given sworn statements about being paid off to recant their original statements.

The lawyers for both men were quick to publicly deny the report of a cover-up.

Baker, 22, was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2019. He appeared in 16 games last season, making 15 starts and recording 61 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Dunbar, 28, was acquired by Seattle from Washington in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Last season, he recorded a career-high four interceptions in 11 games.

