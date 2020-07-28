NFL Top 100: Jimmy Garoppolo and Dak Prescott ranked in top 50, while Todd Gurley and Davante Adams miss out

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't lead the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV glory in February

Jimmy Garoppolo and Dak Prescott were both named in the top 50 as the NFL continued its countdown of the top 100 players on Monday, as voted for by the players themselves.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott came in at 46th having been omitted from the list altogether over the last two years. It comes after he threw for 4,902 yards (2nd) and 30 touchdowns (4th) as the Cowboys offense ranked first in the league in 2019.

Prescott will become the third quarterback in NFL history to play on the franchise tag through a season in 2020 after he and the Cowboys failed to reach an agreement over a new long-term extension this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Garoppolo meanwhile placed 43rd after reaching the Super Bowl in Miami, where Kyle Shanahan's side were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo threw for 3,978 yards (12th) and 27 touchdowns (tied-5th) last season.

3:54 NFL Network's Around The NFL crew discuss how changes to pre-season, salary caps and more will affect the 2020 season NFL Network's Around The NFL crew discuss how changes to pre-season, salary caps and more will affect the 2020 season

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney meanwhile ranked 41st, ahead of former Houston Texans team-mate J.J. Watt in 45th.

The latest batch of players to be revealed also included Cleveland Browns wide receiver and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams slotting in at 59th and 57th, respectively, both behind Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs in 54th.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley just missed out on the top 50 as he placed in 51st, while newly-extended Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones occupies 52nd.

The New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara is the highest-ranked running back so far at 42nd as one of the league's top dual-threat options.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android