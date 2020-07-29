Joey Bosa signs $135m LA Chargers contract extension

Joey Bosa became the first Charger since Kevin Burnett in 2010 to record three straight multi-sack games last year

Joey Bosa has agreed a contract extension with the LA Chargers that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

The new five-year deal is reportedly worth $135m, which includes $78m guaranteed at signing and $102m overall.

The contract eclipses the five-year, $125m extension that Cleveland's Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago - one that included $100m guaranteed.

Defensive end Bosa had been entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract, signed back in 2016 when he was third overall pick in the draft.

Selected for two Pro Bowls, Bosa tied for second in the AFC last season with 11.5 sacks and has double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons.

He was third among defensive ends and second in the AFC with 60 tackles, including 16 for loss and also had 25 quarterback hits and forced a fumble.

Last year Bosa became the first Charger since Kevin Burnett in 2010 to record three straight multi-sack games.

Bosa's deal also prevents the Chargers from having a messy holdout situation for the second straight season after running back Melvin Gordon did not report until the fourth week of the regular season last year.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android