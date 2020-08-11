Mike Tomlin calls for more head coaches from minority backgrounds

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says the NFL has to do better in getting more head coaches from minority backgrounds.

Tomlin is only the 10th African-American head coach in NFL history and the first for the Steelers franchise. Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores and the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn are the only other black coaches currently working in the NFL.

With the lack of coaches from minority backgrounds, Tomlin has been honest in his assessment of the situation.

"You know, succinctly, we just have to be better," he said. "Why sugarcoat it. There's less minority coaches, there's less than half minority coaches in the NFL today then there was in 2007 when I got my job, so from that perspective it is a joke and it needs to be addressed.

"I know from being on some of the committees that I'm on, I know that we're working diligently to address it but the bottom line is, it needs to be reflected in the hiring.

"I coach football, I don't hire, but I've also been in this league long enough to know that where we are right now is comical although it's not funny."

