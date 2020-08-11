Washington head coach Ron Rivera defends decision to cut Derrius Guice after arrest

Ron Rivera addressed the situation in a press conference on Monday

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera says that releasing running back Derrius Guice was in the "best interest of our organisation".

Guice was released by the team on Friday, the same day the Loudon County (Va.) Sheriff's Office charged the 23-year old with one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

The Washington Post, citing charging papers in the case, reported that Guice is accused of strangling his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness.

"Very difficult decision. Anytime you have to release a very talented young football player, it's always a tough decision," Rivera said.

"This type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very seriously.

"I talked with the players yesterday and basically told them I made a decision I thought was in the best interest of our organisation. If it was the right decision, we will benefit from it. If it's not, it will be on me.

"I will take full responsibility as we go forward to try and make sure we do things the right way."

Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU.

He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in camp, played the season opener in 2019, then missed two more months after undergoing surgery in September for a torn meniscus.

Guice played in five games last season, rushing for 245 yards on 42 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He also caught seven balls for 79 yards and a score.

Rivera also addressed the team's decision on Sunday to activate Reuben Foster off the physically unable to perform list.

Washington claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker in November 2018.

The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Florida.

Foster, 26, spent the remainder of the 2018 season on the commissioner's exempt list.

"Reuben and I have talked about some things, some specific stuff, I'm not going to get into details," Rivera said.

"But the one thing Reuben has shown since I've been here is that he is doing things the right way. He is doing things the way we need him to do and he has been excellent. He really has.

"He's done great things in terms of his rehab. He's done a great job in terms of working with our coaches. I'm excited for the young man's opportunity.

"You know, here's a guy who needed a change of scenery. I think that may be one of the things that has truly benefited him. Who knows, that's what might be needed in Derrius' case, an opportunity for a change of scenery."

Foster has played in 16 of a possible 48 games in his career since being selected with the 31st overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

