NFL and Sky Sports unveil 'Sky Sports NFL' as part of five-year partnership

Sky and the NFL have agreed a new five-year partnership to broadcast the NFL, the first time the league has joined with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The agreement marks the 25th anniversary of live NFL coverage on Sky Sports and will see 'Sky Sports NFL' launching from Thursday, September 3 ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off on Thursday, September 10.

The brand new in-season channel will be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on television in the UK and Republic of Ireland from the regular season through to the playoffs, with Super Bowl LV live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, February 7.

Sky Sports NFL viewers can look forward to the following:

Minimum of five live games each week

First-pick exclusive game on Sky Sports NFL in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday

Every Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football

NFL RedZone

Every minute of every playoff game, Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl live

Flagship programming from NFL Network, including the popular Good Morning Football and Total Access shows

Award-winning documentaries and other content from NFL Films and NBC Sports

Brand new weekly shows to review the action and discuss the stories of the league, including original Sky Sports programming

Increased coverage across Sky Sports News, Digital and Social platforms

And much more...

Sky Sports has been a fantastic broadcast partner for a quarter of a century. This new five-year agreement and the launch of a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel will undoubtedly continue our rapid growth in the UK and Ireland. We are excited that our expanded partnership with Sky will provide even more NFL content to our millions of UK and Irish fans. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, Sky UK & Europe, said: "We are proud of our quarter-century partnership with the NFL and are hugely excited about launching a dedicated channel which will be a first for the NFL with an international broadcaster. Sky Sports NFL will allow us to take our customers even closer to the sport.

"Sky Sports has shown live NFL since 1995 and played a big role in growing the sport in the UK & Ireland over the last 25 years.

The Sky Sports NFL channel will bring viewers the story of the entire season, around the clock

"Now, as part of Comcast, we are excited about taking our partnership to a whole new level. Our viewers are passionate sports fans and we look forward to capturing the drama of NFL for another five years."

Sky Sports NFL, which will be Channel 407 on the Sky platform, will bring viewers the story of the entire season, which begins as reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans on Thursday, September 10.

Sky Sports NFL joins the broadcaster's portfolio of dedicated channels for the Premier League, Football, Cricket, F1 and Golf.

You can catch Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in action on Sky Sports NFL from September 10

The channel launch marks another important step in the development of the NFL in the UK.

Building on the 28 regular-season games the NFL has staged in London since 2007, the league has developed a nationwide Flag Football programme, launched its NFL Academy in London, regularly produces large-scale fans events across the UK, and partnered with local charities to deliver programmes that use the sport of American football to reach disadvantaged sectors of the community.

