Dallas Cowboys waive Gerald McCoy after rupturing quadriceps tendon

Gerald McCoy was a free agent signing with Dallas after one season in Carolina

Gerald McCoy has been waived by the Dallas Cowboys a day after he ruptured his right quadriceps tendon during the first padded practice of training camp.

The defensive tackle has been ruled out for the entirety of the 2020 season and underwent surgery on the injury on Tuesday.

The Cowboys signed the veteran to a three-year, $18m contract in free agency in March, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McCoy's deal included an injury waiver on his quad.

While it allowed the team to cut McCoy if he injured it, it is understood the 32-year-old will keep his $3m signing bonus although the Cowboys will not need to pay any more of the contract.

Releasing McCoy will save the Cowboys about $3.25m of salary cap money, and the team are expected to consider re-signing the player again next year providing his recovery progresses as scheduled.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), McCoy registered 37 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in 16 starts with fellow NFC South side the Carolina Panthers last season.

In 139 career games (all starts), the number three overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has posted 334 combined tackles, 59.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. McCoy also made the All-Pro first team in 2013.

