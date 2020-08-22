Jason Wright: NFL's first black team president out to change Washington's culture

1:16 Washington's new team president Jason Wright says he is planning to change the culture around the NFL franchise following its name change due to its association with racial inequality. Washington's new team president Jason Wright says he is planning to change the culture around the NFL franchise following its name change due to its association with racial inequality.

Following the name change, Washington hired Wright, making him the first black team president in NFL history and only the fourth former player to ascend to that role.

Wright says he will endeavour to create a culture at Washington which empowers all voices to be heard.

"It's moving to a culture where people are empowered to raise their voice if others are not leading in line with our values," he said.

"A culture in which a diverse set of voices, all voices, are heard on the decisions that matter most. It's not only the right thing to do but also good for business.

"Transparency colours everything we do, we measure things. We see where we are improving and where we are not and we invest in those."

We are happy to announce that we have appointed Jason Wright as Team President. pic.twitter.com/nIoUvoKON9 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 17, 2020

Wright also revealed he is a Liverpool supporter but remains an admirer of the club's former player Raheem Sterling for his role in speaking out against racism.

He added: "Despite the fact that I am a staunch Liverpool supporter, I begrudgingly must say I admire Raheem Sterling and others who have found their voice on this issue as well.

"It should be celebrated, we are able to do two things, be professionals and be excellent on the field and use our platforms to create unity."