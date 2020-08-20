Kansas City Chiefs adopt inclusive policy to honour Indian heritage

Kansas City Chiefs kick off the new season at home to the Houston Texans on September 10

Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, have announced they are highlighting measures to be more inclusive and honour Indian heritage.

The announcement comes after quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he will continue to use his own platform to speak out against racism and social injustice.

A statement released by the Chiefs outlined that fans are now prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium, and any face painting which references American Indian culture and traditions is also prohibited.

Discussions are set to continue in relation to the 'Arrowhead Chop' gesture performed by fans and the Chiefs will also explore a more formalised education program with input from both local and national partners.

The statement read: "In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences.

"As an organisation, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area.

"These meaningful conversations with the American Indian Community Working Group helped us educate ourselves and our fans, and our partnership with these leaders has helped guide our American Indian Heritage Month Games, as well as the ceremonial Blessing of the Drum and the Four Directions of Arrowhead Stadium.

"Our discussions also led us to discourage fans from wearing ceremonial headdresses and American Indian-themed face paint in our stadium. We are grateful to the members of the working group for their counsel and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.

"In addition to that ongoing collaboration, we recently expanded our efforts through consultation with a national organisation that works closely on issues affecting American Indian people and tribes.

"We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders.

"It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

